Utilities in the region continue to suspend service cutoffs amid the spread of COVID-19, which has forced many people into their homes and out of work.
In Bowling Green, the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities office announced that conditions regarding the spread of the coronavirus have not improved.
“Therefore, we will continue to suspend disconnections for nonpayment until further notice,” according to a news release from the utility office.
Other offices extending cutoff suspensions include Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp., Franklin Kentucky Fiber, the Russellville Electric Plant Board, the Glasgow Water Co., the Warren County Water District and Farmers Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. in Barren County.
Customers should check directly with their service providers to determine each utility’s current policy.
All offices encourage customers to continue to make payments as possible and that it remains the customers’ responsibility to pay the full amount of the accrued charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.