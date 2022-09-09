Utility work to close bypass again

The section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass shown in this illustration will be closed beginning Monday morning.

 Submitted

Work by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities to replace century-old water lines will close a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass for the second time in a month.

