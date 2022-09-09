Utility work to close bypass again

Work by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities to replace century-old water lines will close a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass for the second time in a month.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 office in Bowling Green announced on Wednesday that the bypass will be closed between Broadway Avenue and East 15th Avenue starting at 6 a.m. Monday. The work could continue through Sept. 23, although a BGMU official said he hopes it will be completed sooner.
A similar section of the road was closed for a few days in August for the start of the water line upgrades. The work beginning Monday is a continuation of that work.
"We have old infrastructure under the bypass," explained Mike Gardner, water/sewer systems manager for BGMU. "We have water lines that date back to the early 1900s."
Gardner said the August work replaced pipes down to East 13th Avenue. This work, being done by contractor Scott & Ritter, will replace the old water lines down to East 15th Avenue.
"This phase will do an additional two blocks," Gardner said. "It will get all the water lines replaced in that area."
Gardner said BGMU arranged with KYTC to have a two-week window for completing the work, but he doesn't think it will take that long.
A KYTC news release said local access on the bypass will be maintained as much as possible but that local traffic may have to use the alleyways for access.
Motorists should expect delays and should seek an alternate route if possible, the news release said. Message boards will be placed to warn motorists.
This new utility work will take care of the aging water lines on the west side of Broadway, Gardner said. Work remains to be done along the bypass on the east side of Broadway.
Gardner said BGMU is trying to move quickly to get the upgrades done before a KYTC project to repave and re-stripe the bypass from the roundabout at University Drive to Lehman Avenue begins.
"We're trying to get it done before the repaving starts," Gardner said. "We don't want to tear up new pavement."
Under the original KYTC schedule, the repaving would have already been done. Franklin's Charles Deweese Construction was awarded the bid for the project and was scheduled to do the work this summer, but the contractor's financial troubles put the work on hold.
Charles Deweese Construction, facing heavy debt stemming largely from out-of-state work, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Western District of Kentucky bankruptcy court in July.
Chapter 11 filings usually mean the company is trying to reorganize to stay afloat, but the disruptions and legal troubles resulting from the bankruptcy mean projects like the bypass repaving could be on hold indefinitely or until the project can be rebid.
Deweese's bankruptcy filing lists more than 400 unsecured creditors, with the top 20 creditors alone being owed a total of more than $24 million.
The work Deweese was to do would transform the bypass from a tight four-lane road to a three-lane artery that would include a center turn lane.
That so-called "road diet" arose out of a study done by the Louisville-based Strand Associates consulting firm.
According to the Strand study, the three-lane configuration will improve traffic flow by removing all the left-turners out of the way of traffic.
Adopting the road diet, according to the Strand report, would reduce crashes along the bypass by 25%.