New variants of the COVID-19 virus have appeared in southcentral Kentucky as the fight against the pandemic continues.
Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce said all three major vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are still very effective.
“The variants are just one thing that showcases how important vaccines are,” Joyce said. “This virus is a very crafty creature. There are a lot of variants coming out. The most prevalent ones are in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. The most common variant in the United States is the one from the United Kingdom which has been found in our region.”
The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s Vaccination Clinic has seen a decline in people requesting appointments who are in their 30s, 40s and 50s, Joyce said.
Joyce said the development is concerning because the variants are more likely to hit those age groups.
The Med Center’s clinic is still administering 850 to 950 doses per day. Joyce said young adults in their 20s are still making appointments at an impressive rate.
Just at the Bowling Green site, the Med Center has administered more than 60,000 doses of vaccine as of Thursday morning. Through the entire corporation, more than 67,000 shots had been given.
Only the Pfizer vaccine is being administered at the clinic. It’s approved for anyone 16 years or older.
“We for sure want to hit 75,000 doses, but we would like to get to that incredible 100,000 mark,” Joyce said. We also want at least 90% of people who got a first dose here to get their second dose as well. Thus far, that number is at 45%.”
Joyce said many people who have shown up for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine have not been showing up for their second appointments.
One theory she posed is that many believe just one dose will do enough to fight off the virus.
But Joyce says that getting both doses of the Pfizer vaccine gives you a 95% effective rate, significantly greater than what just one shot provides.
Joyce also said no one should be waiting to get a specific vaccine. She insisted that “the best vaccine is the one you can get right away.”
Joyce added that the supply has been coming in steadily at the clinic and they are still meeting Gov. Andy Beshear’s requirement of 90% of available vaccines administered per week.
Anyone age 16 or older can get on a waiting list for an appointment at the clinic. More information about registering for an appointment is available at The Medical Center website.
The Barren River Area District Health Department has also kept up its fight against the virus and has been administering COVID-19 vaccines for people at least 18 years old in all eight of its county clinics.
The BRADHD has now given out a total of 18,236 doses of vaccine throughout the eight-county region (Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren counties).
BRADHD Director Matt Hunt said the health department recently moved to strictly administering the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
Similar to the Med Center’s clinic, Hunt said they have also seen a decrease in the number of appointments being made.
In fact, they have available times for as soon as the end of this week.
Unfortunately, Hunt said their supply will be a bit down for the week due to a recent setback with the national supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Until now, the supply had been steady.
Hunt added that the snag will only be temporary. The health department is planning on having a mass clinic April 17. Appointment slots for the month of May are also now open.
“It’s been a very smooth process,” Hunt said. “It’s just been remarkable to see everyone come together. The access points have increased dramatically in the area which leads to less demand for each specific location.”
To schedule an appointment online, visit https://www.yellowschedule.com/booking/brdhd__vaccine__site.
People can also access a link that is available on BRDHD’s website home page at barrenriverhealth.org.
The Kroger Health Vaccination Clinic site at Greenwood Mall has also recently extended availability to Kentucky residents age 16 and up for the vaccine as appointment times are currently available.
Appointments can be made at the Kroger clinic which has administered well over 10,000 doses at https://www.kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine.
Meijer and several pharmacies throughout Bowling Green recently began administering COVID-19 vaccines as well.
Vaccine availability is subject to change with each location as they receive limited supplies weekly. Appointments are required at most locations.
According to Hunt, one very useful resource for seeing which pharmacies have vaccines in stock is https://vaccinefinder.org/search/.
The site regularly updates each location’s vaccine availability, and provides information on how to schedule an appointment.
