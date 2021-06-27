While 12- to 15-year-olds can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, there is still uncertainty when children younger than 12 will be able to do so.
Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce, who has been assisting with the hospital’s vaccination efforts, said the plan appears to be for the FDA to grant emergency use authorization for the age group sometime in the fall.
“I haven’t seen anything specific yet,” she said. “It would be great if that happened closer to when school starts, but we do not know that yet. The virus, and particularly the variants, is spreading through people that aren’t vaccinated. The sooner we can have this for children, the quicker it will lessen the spread of the virus.”
Joyce said it would be beneficial for children to be eligible for the vaccine by the start of the school year to prevent them from losing time at school.
“When you are fully vaccinated and are exposed to someone who is positive, you don’t have to quarantine,” she said. “So if children are exposed to someone who is positive at school, they can still go about their normal school year and not have to quarantine.”
The New York Times reported June 8 that Pfizer was moving to test its vaccine in 5- to 12-year-olds.
Despite ongoing clinical trials, experts like Joyce aren’t certain when age eligibility will be extended.
But she still has optimism for children in the area who will be attending grade school in the fall thanks to a strong showing by teens at The Medical Center’s COVID-19 clinic.
“We have seen a good response from those between ages 12 through 15,” Joyce said. “The younger people are still very much interested in getting the vaccine. Talking with some of these kids, they have been the ones who wanted the vaccine without their parents first suggesting it. And I think that is great.”
Corporatewide, The Medical Center has administered 85,592 doses. Joyce said 75,399 of those were distributed at the Bowling Green clinic.
But vaccine hesitancy over recent weeks has greatly slowed vaccinations at the site.
Joyce said the clinic is now seeing 300 to 400 people per week. That’s significantly less than in March, when it was administering 800 to 900 vaccinations per day.
The Barren River District Health Department is seeing a similar decline.
Director Matt Hunt said his agency distributed nearly 1,500 vaccines a week when they were first available, but that number has now dwindled to around 500 weekly.
Hunt said the health department has given more than 23,000 doses throughout the district thus far.
The health department is only administering the Moderna vaccine to the public, but Moderna is still waiting on emergency use authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds.
“It’s estimated the early use authorization will come in late July for those 12 and over,” Hunt said. “Every summer we are busy with back-to-school vaccines so hopefully that gets authorization in a few weeks.”
Hunt said the department will do a special marketing push this summer to push all of its available vaccinations to alleviate any fears the public may have toward returning to medical facilities with the pandemic on the downturn.
That sentiment is also shared by Med Center Health.
The hospital recently joined a nationwide effort in encouraging patients to resume appropriate cancer screenings to promote early detection and decrease mortality.
A news release from The Medical Center said nearly one in three people for whom screening is recommended were not up-to-date prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The release also said the hospital had seen a 44% drop in colonoscopies when comparing 2019 to 2020.
“The drop in patients having this vital screening is a significant concern,” said Dr. Dan Davis, general surgeon and chair of The Medical Center Cancer Committee. “As a specialist who performs colonoscopies, I know firsthand the lifesaving impact this particular screening can have. We can remove precancerous growths during the procedure to prevent cancer.”
Individuals who do not have a primary care physician can learn more about Med Center Health primary care providers at MedCenterHealth.org/service/primary-care.
The Med Center’s COVID-19 clinic is open Sunday and Monday from noon to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at 270-796-4400, and the clinic is also taking walk-ins.
Vaccination appointments made through the Barren River District Health Department can be scheduled at https://www.barrenriverhealth.org/.