A van carrying six people struck the front of an apartment Thursday morning, damaging the structure and leaving three passengers injured.
The apartment building is owned by the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.
The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said the driver of the van claimed another vehicle pulled out in front of the van just before the crash.
The driver, attempting to avoid hitting the other vehicle, ended up striking the building on Double Springs Road, causing significant damage to the front of the structure.
Ward said three people in the vehicle had minor injuries and no one in the building was injured.
Abraham Williams, executive director for the housing authority, said a total of four people live in the two units damaged in the crash.
"We're going to put them in a hotel tonight," Williams said of the affected residents, who will then be transferred into two available three-bedroom apartments while the damaged building undergoes repairs. "There was quite a bit of damage to our unit. No one inside was hurt, thank God."
Williams estimated it would take about 1 1/2 months to fix the damaged building.
