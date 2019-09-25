A historic church at Mammoth Cave National Park was vandalized Saturday.
According to an MCNP news release, vandals spray painted words and drawings on the Mammoth Cave Baptist Church’s exterior and interior walls, windows and benches.
“We are truly saddened that such an important structure in the park has been damaged in this way,” said MCNP Superintendent Barclay Trimble in the release. “The Mammoth Cave Baptist Church is one of only three historic churches that remain from a time before Mammoth Cave National Park was established. These structures serve as an important connection for the individuals and families who once lived, worked, and worshiped on this land. To see this meaningful building defaced is a crime against the park as well as to our neighboring communities.”
The Mammoth Cave Baptist Church was established in 1827 with the current building being constructed in 1927. The church, along with Joppa Ridge Baptist Church and Good Spring Church, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The park estimates the repairs to the church will cost between $10,000 and $15,000.
Anyone with information as to the possible identity of the vandals is encouraged to call the ranger station at (270) 758-2115 or park dispatch at (270) 597-2729.
—See Thursday's Daily News for more details.
