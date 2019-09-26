For the second time this year, Mammoth Cave Baptist Church has been vandalized.
Vandals spray-painted orange words and graphics onto the historic church Saturday night. They painted a “I heart Satan” message, three sixes and a fish on the outer structure, and also painted inside the church on its walls, windows and benches.
Mammoth Cave National Park officials are investigating the incident.
“There are only three of these (historic) churches left in the park,” park spokeswoman Molly Schroer said. “They still hold an important place in the hearts of people in the community.”
Mammoth Cave Baptist Church was established in 1827 as a hub for community life. The current building was constructed in 1927 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, along with Joppa Ridge Baptist Church and Good Spring Church. Floyd Collins, a famous cave explorer, and other important figures in the park’s history are buried in the cemetery adjacent to the building.
Vandalism is an ongoing issue within the park. Following the government shutdown earlier this year, the park discovered a broken window and three damaged pews at Mammoth Cave Baptist Church, and one broken window at Joppa Ridge Baptist Church. Joppa Ridge was also spray painted last year.
Joppa Ridge has been partially restored, but it seems like when one act of vandalism is addressed another act pops up, according to Schroer.
“It is an ongoing problem we have here, sometimes at different levels,” Schroer said, from broken windows and small carvings on benches to the highly visible spray-painted graffiti.
The park estimates the repairs to the church will cost $10,000 to $15,000, citing that graffiti is difficult to remove from old wood. They might not be able to fully restore the structure, but the park expects funding this year for a renovation project of all three churches, according to Schroer.
Individuals caught tagging structures or natural surfaces in the park can face fines of up to $5,000 and six months in jail.
Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call the park’s ranger station at 270-758-2115 or dispatch at 270-597-2729. Individuals may also report any future activity that occurs near the churches after dark.
“The churches are closed to the public after dusk,” Schroer said. “That is to prevent vandalism.”
