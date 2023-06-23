Jonathan Vaughn won’t have to walk very far to get to his new job.
Vaughn was named the next principal of Warren East Middle School on Wednesday, relocating him by a mere 150 yards across the parking lot.
“The full weight hasn’t set in just yet, but it will,” he said. “I’m confident that as a school, we will rise to meet that expectation.”
He has served as the assistant principal of Warren East High School for the past four years, working as dean of students for one year before that.
“This will make my sixth school in five districts,” Vaughn said. “And in no other district do the leaders support their teachers and their administrators the way they do in this city.”
He got the call from WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton on Monday evening, which happened to be during Vaughn’s birthday celebration.
“When Mr. Clayton calls, you answer,” he said.
Clayton said he looks forward to working alongside Vaughn as he transitions to his new school.
“The relationships already established in the Warren East community will serve him well and his previous administrative performance gives me tremendous confidence in what opportunities lie ahead for the Warren East Middle School community,” Clayton said in a release.
Vaughn will fill the role of longtime principal David Cloyd, who was named the new principal of South Warren Middle School earlier this summer. Cloyd took the reins of WEMS in 2012 and served for 11 years.
“One of the nice things about Warren County schools is with four middle schools, I think there’s a lot of collaboration and conversation between the principals, so I look forward to talking to him person-to-person and principal-to-principal,” he said. “Definitely picking his brain on different topics and getting his advice on things as they come up.”
The middle grades won’t be new territory for Vaughn. He began his teaching career at Glasgow Middle School.
“I was there for a year and it was a wonderful experience. I had nothing but great things to say about that group of students in that age group,” he said. “It helps that my oldest daughter is getting up there close to that age, so it’s something that I’m familiar with.”
Vaughn was a Hilltopper all throughout his higher education, achieving a bachelor’s in social studies, a master’s in education and certifications in administration, all at Western Kentucky University.
He’s taught world civilization, U.S. political science and government classes and served as one of the instructors for the Nazi Germany and the Holocaust class at WKU’s Summer Program for Verbally and Mathematically Precocious Youth.
He said he still misses teaching, but he’s excited to get to work and better connect the Warren East ecosystem.
“Knowing the administration here at the high school, I want us to do a better job as we go forward with bridging this parking lot so our students at the middle school can come into the high school more confidently, more prepared and see it as more relevant to their lives,” Vaughn said.