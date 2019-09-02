A Bowling Green woman was arrested Saturday night on several drug-related charges following a single-vehicle crash.
Katherine Dunn, 43, was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia-buy/possess and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the jail website.
She was arrested after Warren County sheriff's deputies responded at about 10 p.m. Saturday to a report of a car that had run off the road at at the intersection of Glen Lily Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office. While en route, deputies learned that the vehicle was trying to leave the scene.
During the investigation, deputies determined that Dunn was under the influence, according to the release. Searches of Dunn's person and vehicle uncovered a bag of synthetic marijuana and a bag of suspected crystal meth, along with several empty plastic bags, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.
Dunn remained in the Warren County jail as of Monday morning.
