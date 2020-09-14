A driver reportedly involved in a police pursuit in Logan County was arrested shortly after his vehicle crashed.
Luke Minton was arrested Sunday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a stop sign and operating a vehicle with an expired operator's license.
According to the Russellville Police Department, officers received a tip Sunday about a person with an active warrant at a West Ninth Street address. Police arrived there and found a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with several people inside.
The driver, identified as Minton, and a female passenger were found to have active arrest warrants, and when police ordered the people to exit the vehicle, Minton placed it in reverse and left, nearly striking an officer in the process, according to RPD.
A pursuit ensued on Orndorff Mill Road that police terminated shortly afterward. The Logan County Sheriff's Department found the wrecked Chevrolet on Dot Road near the Orndorff Mill Road intersection, and Minton and the passenger were found near the site of the crash, according to RPD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.