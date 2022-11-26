Vehicle rollover kills man near Hayes Road By the Daily News Nov 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A vehicle rollover near the 1000 block of Hayes Road resulted in the death Friday of a male passenger.The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road accident at 3:21 p.m. Friday, according to a news release that said a male passenger died from injuries suffered in the rollover. Medical Center EMS and the Warren County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.The name of the victim has not yet been released. – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter@BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Warren County Sheriff's Office Hayes Road Vehicle Rollover Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman at center of Till lynching reported in Bowling GreenSydney Brooke CassadyDrug Task Force to auction seized vehiclesAnn Patricia "Pat" McCubbin (Walters)New PVA faces short staff, clouds from his pastCharles William "Chuck" CoatesProposed Smallhouse Road development derailedBG woman indicted on federal drug, weapon chargesBG man receives 250-month sentence, $100K fine in federal drug caseAndrew Myers Images Videos State News Ex-Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state at Kentucky Capitol Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville Sazerac to build new barrel warehouses, expand cooperage 3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia Kentucky doctor, senator named Tennessee health commissioner National News AP News Summary at 6:54 p.m. EST Police: 1 killed, 3 shot breaking into Georgia home Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63 POLITICAL NEWS Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye Biden, family hit Nantucket stores for some holiday shopping Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume Arizona saw an increase in child deaths during 2021 New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView