Two people were arrested Sunday after a police K-9 detected the presence of drugs in their vehicle.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, during a traffic stop on the Cumberland Parkway, the driver of the vehicle, James Finn of Scottsville, refused consent to search.
GPD deployed its police K-9, Joe, who alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search turned up 13.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.
Finn and Norma Wilson, of Glasgow, were each arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Finn was also charged with speeding and Wilson was charged with possession of marijuana.
