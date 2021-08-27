A Logan County woman was arrested Thursday after reportedly stealing a car.
Jessica Duncan, 34, of Russellville, was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree fleeing/evading police.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a complaint around 8 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle that had been stolen in the 8000 block of Clarksville Road.
Later that night, deputies were notified that the vehicle was seen traveling toward Todd County, and a deputy from the Todd County Sheriff's Office let Logan County officials know that he saw the vehicle and that it was traveling north in Logan County.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but a short pursuit ensued and ended on Locke-Ferguson Road with Duncan's arrest, according to the sheriff's office.
Duncan was served with a number of outstanding warrants in addition to the charges connected to the theft. The vehicle was not damaged and was returned to its owners.