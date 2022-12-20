A rural, mostly agricultural community in western Warren County should soon get a needed boost in its cell phone coverage.
Cellco Partnership, which does business as Verizon Wireless, was approved last week by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County to build a 199-foot-tall telecommunications tower along Galloways Mill Road in the Browning community near the Logan County line.
To be built on a 0.15-acre parcel owned by the Joe Frank Duncan & Sandra W. Duncan Revocable Trust, the tower will improve cell coverage in an area that was identified as lacking by Verizon.
“We’re always evaluating our coverage,” said Russell Brown, the attorney representing Verizon at the Dec. 15 meeting. “We’ve talked to landowners in that area who say there are areas where they get no service.”
Brown said decisions about building new towers are often consumer-driven, especially in rural areas.
“We often build towers because people come to us requesting them,” Brown said. “Now, as more and more people depend on cell towers for wireless internet coverage, it’s important to be responsive.”
According to the planning commission’s staff report, the tower will meet requirements for distance from a residential district and from the property line.
The proposed tower will be 1,045 feet from the nearest residential use and more than 500 feet from the nearest property line.
Despite the tower meeting those setback requirements, commission member Tim Graham raised questions about a possible collapse of the tower.
Brown said the towers are designed to collapse on themselves, lowering the risk, and he said the structures are now designed to withstand strong winds that have toppled towers in the past.
Commissioners approved the cell tower in an 8-0 vote during their last meeting of 2022.
The planning commission will not meet again until Jan. 19. Expected on the agenda for that meeting is a development proposal for 83.5 acres along Nashville Road just south of Buchanon Park.
At a December 2020 auction, developer David Chandler bought the acreage at 9888 Nashville Road for $1.76 million, and plans to develop that property.
Developer of The Hub residential and commercial community on Lovers Lane, Chandler submitted to the planning commission last month an application to rezone the acreage from agriculture to general business, single-family residential and multi-family residential, but the application was postponed.
