After being canceled last year amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Bowling Green’s Veterans Day Parade will return this year.
The parade will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 6, with social distancing recommended for attendees. A flag ceremony will be held after the parade outside the Warren County Courthouse on 10th Avenue about 11 a.m.
Adam Butler, recreation division manager for Bowling Green’s parks department, said about 100 entries are expected in the parade. A few thousand spectators are expected, he said.
“This is one of those events that we feel like is very important to do our best to facilitate in any circumstance,” Butler said. “Last year, public health dictated the event (be canceled). But this is a special time of year to show our support for our veterans who have sacrificed so much for us.”
The parade will follow its usual route. It will start at College Street and Sixth Avenue near the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and wind through downtown before ending near Circus Square Park.
Butler said spectators are encouraged to stand on College Street to have an optimum view of the parade.
“Typically entries come from veteran groups, local businesses and Boy Scout groups,” he said. “In a lot of ways, it’s typically what you think of when you think of a parade. We will have marching bands, ROTC groups, even possibly clowns, firetrucks and dozens of Corvettes.”
The city’s parks department has facilitated the event for the past few years, but Butler said multiple departments work to bring the patriotic display to fruition.
“This is an event that’s a partnership with every department in the city of Bowling Green and with Warren Fiscal Court,” Butler said. “It’s one of those great events that shows the cooperation between the county and city that shows we can work together for the common good.”
Butler said the city is asking attendees to respect each other’s boundaries during the event, but he hopes the celebration can help bring a sense of normalcy back to the area.
“It’s outdoors, so it encourages a gathering while it is still safe,” he said. “We just want people to have fun while they are showing their support for a great cause.”
