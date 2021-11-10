GLASGOW — A crowd of people cheered and held patriotic signs showcasing their support while a procession of local veterans passed by during South Central Bank’s Veterans Celebration Wednesday morning.
The annual celebration has previously been held as a breakfast in the community room at South Central Bank’s Operations Center in Glasgow.
But since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, bank officials moved the event outside and made it a parade for the safety and well-being of older veterans who wished to participate.
The parade was preceded by a presentation of colors, a flag raising by the Glasgow Police Color Guard, playing of the national anthem, taps and special remarks by bank officials.
“We didn’t want to discontinue it, so we brainstormed and came up with this drive-through event and involved the first responders,” Tommy Ross, CEO of South Central Bank said. “It’s been tremendous. It’s always been a big event to honor the veterans here in Glasgow.”
Ross said the celebration is always held the day before Veterans Day when Glasgow hosts its annual Veterans Day parade.
“We are the largest community bank here in Barren County, and we wanted to do something as a bank to honor our veterans,” Ross said. “We have several who work for us. It started out small and it grew into a huge event.
“We have roughly 300 employees, and we have probably 50 here today that get here at 6 a.m. and start doing all this stuff before the bank opens,” he continued. “Probably 15% of our workforce comes to this and volunteers. It’s very important to the employees, it’s really important to the community and it's really important to us.”
Ross said South Central Bank Glasgow President Owen Lambert came up with the idea for the celebration 20 years ago, and the event continues to garner support from local residents.
“We are extremely grateful for the service of our veterans,” Lambert said in a statement. “Without their sacrifice, none of us would have the freedom and liberties we enjoy every day. We owe these courageous men and women a tremendous debt of gratitude.”
Veterans who participated in the parade were given a free to-go breakfast.
Jeremy Zulz, a commercial lender at the Scottsville South Central Bank, was one of the individuals who handed out breakfast to participating veterans.
Zulz is also a veteran after serving 21 years of active duty in the Navy. He said the opportunity was a great way to give back.
“Those are my brothers and sisters for years to come, and that’s how it's always been and always will be,” Zulz said. “It’s great seeing their faces and how appreciative they are of what we are doing here at South Central Bank. It’s great to be able to give back to those who served — especially the ones that served before me and paved the way for us for years to come.”
Zulz said the support showcased by the bank and the community meant a lot to him as well.
“We enjoy the feedback because it’s not always been like that,” Zulz said. “Back as far as when they (veterans) came back from the Vietnam War, it wasn’t always so welcoming. To be able to give back to those that came back from Vietnam, we can can accept them and give them the appreciation they deserved at the time.”