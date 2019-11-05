For Bowling Green’s 19th annual Veterans Day Parade this Saturday, there will be marching soldiers, classic cars and vibrating trumpets. And there will likely be tears.
“Emotions run high the entire day,” said Brent Belcher, director of the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department, which has acted as the official parade organizer in recent years.
The parade route begins and ends near Circus Square Park. Participants march up College Street from Sixth Avenue, hang a left on 10th Avenue and travel back down State Street to Sixth.
In previous years, veterans, firefighters, local Scout troops, veterans driving Corvettes and local school bands have participated in the parade, which has showcased restored World World II-era jeeps, historical reenactments and war memorabilia.
This year's event should prove to be bigger. There are about 100 entries, and each entry can involve anywhere from two to several dozen or more people.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. and concludes with a flag-raising ceremony in the Veterans Memorial Courtyard outside the Warren County Courthouse on 10th Avenue.
“Its simplicity is its greatest selling point,” Belcher said.
For veterans and their families, there’s always a unique history associated with military service and a lot of stories to share. The parade helps recognize their individual sacrifices, Belcher said.
“This day, it means a lot to them, therefore it means a lot to us as well,” Belcher said. “It’s always special whether it’s good weather or not.”
In addition to the parks department, Bowling Green’s Military Liaison Board, Public Works Department, Neighborhood and Community Services, Warren County government officials and others assist with organizing the annual effort.
“It’s one of those events that our department has really come together as an entire unit to make it possible,” Belcher said. “We have a lot of staff members, and everyone pitches in.
"And the community responds in a big fashion."
