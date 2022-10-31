Veterans Day parade set for Saturday in downtown Bowling Green

The streets in downtown Bowling Green will be lined with people Saturday as the Veterans Day Parade returns.
Adam Butler, recreation division manager for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, said there are 90 entries this year.
“That’s pretty good,” he said. “We generally average between 80 and 90 each year.”
Butler said the parade is a celebration to show appreciation to veterans and “you can’t put a price tag on that. These are the people who have, at some point in their lives, dedicated their lives to protect our freedoms.”
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on College Street and East Sixth Avenue, turning onto East 10th Avenue and left again onto State Street.
“The primary route is always College Street,” Butler said. “That’s where the spectators set up.”
Participants in this year’s parade include the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, high school JROTC programs, general community groups, fire departments and several school groups.
Butler said elected officials also come out to support the veterans and the National Corvette Museum will bring several Corvettes.
“There’s a wide variety of groups, so there is always a lot to see,” he said.
Butler said as long as the weather is decent, the parade usually attracts thousands of people.
“It’s a very well-attended event,” he said. “It’s not only for people who want to support veterans, but it’s a great day for veterans themselves. We always have a very good crowd.”
After the parade, a flag-raising ceremony will be at the Warren County Courthouse on East 10th Avenue.
“It’s a very nice, somber event where we recognize veterans,” Butler said.
As part of the ceremony, school-age essay contest winners will read their essays.
The contest takes place every year with the veterans board selecting a couple of winners, he said.
“Our veterans are the best of us,” Butler said. “This is a chance to take a moment on a Saturday and thank them for everything they have done for us.”