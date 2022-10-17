Ray Biggerstaff has seen it all, starting when he and other members of the Cumberland Trace chapter of the Military Officers Association of America traveled to Frankfort in 2014 to testify before the Interim Joint Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection to make their case for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.
He has seen turf wars over where Kentucky’s fifth nursing home for veterans would be located, and he has seen one potential site rejected before one was finally found on 25 acres being donated by administrators of the Kentucky Transpark industrial park.
He has seen the nursing home clear the hurdles of securing state and federal funding, only to see the proposed 90-bed, $30 million project inflate into a 60-bed, $45 million project, again placing it in doubt.
Now, on Nov. 2, Biggerstaff will witness an event he may have thought he’d never see: the groundbreaking for the facility for which he and fellow military veterans like the late Robert Spiller and Bill Lytle went to war.
“Once you have a project like this, you have to fight for it,” said the 78-year-old Biggerstaff, who was captain of a medevac unit during the Vietnam War and later spent 30 years teaching in the Department of Health and Safety at Western Kentucky University. “We stayed with it through all the problems we had to deal with.”
The latest problem was that price tag. With $30 million in state and federal funding committed, the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers in June accepted bids on the project, but the two bids received were both about $18 million over that original cost estimate.
That sticker shock again put the project on hold, particularly since the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs could only increase its stake in the project from $19.5 million to $21.4 million.
In July, though, Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers Executive Director Mark Bowman received assurances from state lawmakers and Gov. Andy Beshear that the added cost could be covered out of the state’s budget reserve trust fund.
“There’s general agreement that the money will be there,” Bowman said.
That prompted Bowman’s office to move forward with awarding the contract to build the 80,000-square-foot facility to A&K Construction of Paducah.
For one member of the Kentucky General Assembly who has worked on the veterans nursing home for nearly as long as Biggerstaff, that announcement was satisfying.
“I’ve been involved with it for more than half my time in the legislature,” said Rep. Michael Meredith, a Brownsville Republican first elected in 2010 and who now represents a portion of Warren County. “When you think about the path it has taken and the roadblocks we’ve overcome, there’s a whole lot of emotion that comes with it.”
Those roadblocks, said Meredith, will make the Nov. 2 groundbreaking all the more gratifying.
“That made the project more endearing to everyone who worked on it,” Meredith said. “It’s something we can all be proud of.”
Although the nursing home has been scaled back to 60 beds, Meredith has hope that it can eventually be enlarged to meet the original vision.
The contractor will build a facility that can easily be expanded, Meredith said.
“If we get to a point where we can fully fill those 60 beds, we can make the case to build on,” he said. “We’d like to build an additional 30 beds and get to 90. I think the site will accommodate that.”
Even at 60 beds, Bowman said the nursing home should employ 100 to 120 people when it opens.
Based on research done by Biggerstaff and staff at the Barren River Area Development District, Bowman believes the 60-bed facility could warrant a future expansion.
That research showed that about 21,000 veterans live in the BRADD region, with about 8,000 of those in Warren County. When the potential service area of the nursing home is extended to include a total of 24 counties, the veteran population rises to more than 43,000.
“That (southcentral Kentucky) area came out as the No. 1 area for future growth,” Bowman said. “It appears the demand is there.”
At 60 beds, the Bowling Green nursing home will be the smallest of the five Kentucky facilities.
The other four are the 120-bed Carl M. Brashear Veterans Center in Radcliff, a 120-bed Eastern Kentucky center in Hazard, the 156-bed Western Kentucky center in Hanson, and the 285-bed Thomson-Hood center in Wilmore.