For Marvin Dugger, the city’s 2021 Veterans Day Parade was a chance to relive old times in more ways than one.
Dugger, of Bowling Green, served in the U.S. Army, stationed in West Germany from 1981-83 where he patrolled the border with Czechoslovakia and East Germany in the days before German reunification.
On Saturday, Dugger occupied a spot on State Street to watch the procession alongside three Army buddies his wife, Chrissy Dugger, managed to bring together for a surprise reunion.
Dugger’s unit mates – Edwin McKenzie, William Simmons and Greg Taylor – came here Wednesday from Illinois, New York and Ohio, respectively.
Wearing specially made olive drab T-shirts commemorating their reunion, the four have fallen back into an easy camaraderie that can make one forget that they haven’t been around one another in nearly 40 years.
Friday night was spent at Dugger’s home, grilling out and swapping stories over beers, but they were not going to miss Saturday’s parade.
“I’m here for the veterans, to honor the men and women that sacrificed and gave their lives for our country,” said Dugger, who was an Army sergeant. “We all four served together and that’s very important to me.”
Organized by the city, the parade to celebrate the community’s veterans returned after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed last year’s event.
A cool, sunny morning greeted the hundreds of attendees who lined College and State streets to watch the marchers.
Alesia Chaffin of Richardsville was attending her first parade, bringing a chair to secure a spot on College Street near Main Avenue more than hour before the parade began.
Chaffin said she had a granddaughter in the JROTC program at Warren East High School marching Saturday, and several other relatives are veterans, including a brother who served in the Vietnam War.
Chaffin came to the parade with her friend, Cathy Glenn, an Army veteran who also had a granddaughter taking part in the parade.
“It’s nice to see what this is all about,” Chaffin said. “We’ve got a lot of history here.”
Among the people in the parade was Ethan Cromer, a sixth grade student at Briarwood Elementary School who won his way into the procession.
Cromer and Katie Yarborough, a fifth grader at McNeill Elementary School, won a student essay contest in which they wrote about what the Pledge of Allegiance means to them.
“I wrote about freedom, respect and honor and why the pledge means those things to me,” Ethan said, adding that he was a “little nervous” when he learned he had submitted a winning entry. “I’ve never done something like this before, but I did my best and tried my hardest.”
The two contest winners read their essays aloud at the flag-raising ceremony held after the parade outside the Warren County Courthouse.
That ceremony also featured a recognition of parade grand marshal Lt. Col. Joe McFarland, a retired Army veteran who enlisted in 1950 and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, receiving two Bronze Stars.
McFarland was presented with a Quilt of Valor by the Creative Quilters of Southern Kentucky, who contacted the Bowling Green-Warren County Veterans and Military Support Council about honoring a veteran with a quilt.
Council Chairman Don Butler nominated McFarland to receive the handmade Quilt of Valor, a concept originated by Catherine Roberts, the mother of an Iraq War veteran.
According to the Quilts of Valor Foundation website, Roberts had a dream about a young man brought into despair by war whose demeanor and well-being changed when he was wrapped in a quilt.