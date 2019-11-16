For the third time this decade, Bowling Green veterinarian Mary Ives has been denied in her attempt to open a veterinary clinic on property she owns at 600 Rigelwood Lane near the Baker Arboretum and Downing Museum on Morgantown Road.
The Warren County Board of Adjustments on Thursday, after hearing arguments from Ives and residents near her property, voted unanimously to deny her application for a Conditional Use Permit that would have allowed the veterinary clinic and kennel to go forward.
With some two dozen residents of the Rigelwood Lane area attending in opposition along with some supporters of Ives, the veterinarian made an often-emotional plea to allow the business plan on an 8.34-acre tract that is zoned agricultural.
Ives argued that her practice would have only about 10 clients per day and that the heavily insulated building would mitigate the impact of noise from the animals.
She had her supporters, including Sherry Goodman of Sunnyside-Gott Road in Warren County.
"Warren County and Bowling Green could definitely benefit from another veterinary clinic," Goodman said. "I've known Mary a long time. She's an excellent veterinarian. I believe she'll conduct her business in a professional manner and won't be a detriment to the neighbors."
But the residents, many of them represented by Bowling Green attorney David Broderick, didn't agree.
Arguing that the veterinary clinic would have a negative impact on the Baker Arboretum, Jerry Baker Foundation Trustee Keith Carwell said: "The arboretum is a quiet place where people come to walk and reflect. If you have 20 dogs barking, you no longer have a serene location for people to enjoy."
Others pointed out that the narrow Rigelwood Lane could hardly accommodate large livestock trailers.
Broderick summed up: "The issue is not her competence as a veterinarian but whether or not this project is compatible with the neighborhood. It does create a nuisance."
Ives, in her closing statement, argued that noise from Interstate 165 (formerly the Natcher Parkway) is greater than what the veterinary clinic would produce.
It didn't sway the members of the board of adjustments. After a motion by Courtlann Atkinson to deny the CUP application, all seven board members present voted to deny.
"I think it's pure discrimination against me," Ives said during her closing argument.
It was the second time the board had voted unanimously to deny a CUP application by Ives. She submitted a similar application in 2014 that was voted down 5-0. She won approval of a CUP from the board in 2012 for a veterinary clinic on a separate tract of approximately five acres, but she began building beyond what the permit allowed and was forced to stop construction.
Also at Thursday's meeting, the board approved one CUP application for an event venue but denied another.
The application of Derrick and Deserea Huff for a CUP for agritourism use on five acres at 3220 Fuqua Road was approved unanimously. The Huffs already operate a winery on the property and plan to develop an event venue for weddings, parties and other events.
A CUP application submitted by Gregg Reece would have allowed his plan to develop a 6.6-acre site at 721 Brian Lane as an event venue, but the board members voted to deny the application.
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing local real estate developer James Cook and others involved in developing a gated residential subdivision on Cemetery Road near the Reece property, argued that the event venue would not be compatible with the surrounding area.
"My clients would argue that this would create a nuisance," Davenport said. "It would adversely affect the development of the neighborhood."
The board members agreed, voting 6-0 to deny Reece's CUP application.
