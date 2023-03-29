Unsurprisingly, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear spent the 10-day veto period trying to block several bills that passed through the majority Republican legislature.
His first veto was used on Senate Bill 150, which contains several provisions concerning the LGTBQ+ community.
Among other measures, the bill:
- bans most gender affirming care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy;
- prohibits instruction on human sexuality and STDs before grade six and any instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation in any grade;
- requires parent notification and consent before schools can provide mental health and health services to students;
- allows school employees to not comply with a student's preferred pronouns, even if the student's parents request it; and
- bars transgender students from using bathrooms that do not coincide with their biological sex.
In his veto message, Beshear said SB150 "allows too much government interference in personal healthcare issues and rips away the freedom of parents to make medical decisions for their children."
He cited the American Medical Association, which has reported that gender affirming care reduces suicide attempt rates, depression, anxiety and substance abuse among LGTBQ+ youth.
"Improving access to gender-affirming care is an important means of improving health outcomes for the transgender population," Beshear wrote. "Senate Bill 150 will cause an increase in suicide among Kentucky’s youth."
Sponsor Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, called the veto a political move. He said that the bill "reinforces a positive atmosphere in the classroom and removes unnecessary distractions, like woke ideology and mandating use of specific pronouns in our schools.”
As expected, Beshear's veto was overridden by the Senate Wednesday afternoon. The American Civil Liberties Union has indicated that it will file a lawsuit to block SB150 from going into effect.
With a Republican supermajority, it was highly unlikely that Beshear's veto would have prevented SB150 from becoming law. It still may have been important for him to try to signal to his Democratic base that he shared their values, said University of Kentucky political science professor Dr. Stephen Voss.
"If he's going to be overridden, the symbolic importance of vetoing it might be important to the governor or might be important to the governor's party," Voss said. "In particular with the LGBTQ regulations, Democrats have been arguing that for the state to signal lack of acceptance of these children will itself be harmful.”
In a gubernatorial election year, the argument Beshear uses to justify his veto matters.
“We've got doctors, counselors, parents and the child involved in the discussion of child sexual identity. Normally, that's the sort of cluster of people that Republicans would argue ought to be making decisions for families rather than having the state imposing top-down policies on families," Voss said.
"So Beshear is able to justify his position on the trans bill, in terms that normally resonate well, even with conservative voters.”
Senate Bill 107, which requires Senate confirmation for Kentucky's Commissioner of Education, was also vetoed. Beshear wrote that it "politicized" the hiring process.
SB107 supporters responded that Beshear was the one who politicized the process when he made his appointments to the Board of Education upon taking office.
Beshear did not veto Senate Bill 5, which creates a complaint process for parents to remove materials "harmful to minors" from schools.
Instead, he allowed it to become law without his signature, called a "pocket pass." The move lets him take a more neutral stance than if he were to signing it into law himself.
This may have come as a surprise, since the Democratic caucus largely opposed the bill. But it fits with the same argument he used in his SB150 veto — that he is protecting parents' rights — Voss said.
Beshear may not have felt the same pressure to signal his opposition to the bill as with SB150, he added. In a gubernatorial election year, it pays for Beshear to be consistent and selective in his vetoes.
"You don't want to veto everything and then get overwritten too many times because that's not a good look," Voss said.
In another notable departure from Kentucky Democrats, Beshear allowed House Bill 153 to pass without his signature. HB153 is a Second Amendment "sanctuary" bill that prevents Kentucky law enforcement from enforcing any future federal firearm regulations or bans.