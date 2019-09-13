With Harleys and headliner Kyle Daniel, the Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest made a roaring return for its second year, kicking off a weekend of performances and events with a party Thursday at Harley-Davidson Bowling Green.
Throughout the evening, guests to the free event rocked out to performances from Dustin Lee Benefield, Wolf Island Kosmonauts, Gravel Switch and Nashville-based rock band Kyle Daniel. Hot air balloon rides, food trucks and tattoo artists were also featured.
Harley enthusiasts Rebecca Hatfield and Wayne Wood were among the attendees soaking up the scene. The two live nearby and stopped to check out the music. Looking ahead to the weekend festival, Hatfield was anticipating one performance in particular.
“Jasmine Cain rocks!” she said.
The kickoff party came the evening before the main festival, which opens Friday at Edge Hill Farm at 13101 Louisville Road in Oakland.
Along with a slew of performances from artists like Puddle of Mudd, Jackyl, Saving Abel, Trapt and many more, the three-day festival will feature motorcycle drags and demos, globe of death shows, downhill barbie car races, vendors and a kids’ zone for the tots.
For Hatfield and Wood, it was their first year experiencing the festival. With the new venue this year, Wood was looking forward to enjoying the laid-back, “stress-free environment.”
Hatfield agreed. “People who drive Harleys are amazing people,” she said.
Tickets and a full schedule of events and performances are online at vcmmf.com.
