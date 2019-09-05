New date, new venue, same star-packed lineup of rock and country music.
Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest, an event launched last year by the Daily News and radio station WDNS (D93) with an October event at the National Corvette Museum amphitheater, has changed both its location and its dates this year.
The music fest that features 25 total bands and a host of other activities will start Sept. 12 with a kickoff party at the Harley-Davidson dealership on Cumberland Trace Road and continue with three days of music and fun at Edge Hill Farm at 13101 Louisville Road in Oakland.
Event organizer Larry Jobe said the music fest will eclipse the inaugural event that drew visitors from more than 30 states to Bowling Green.
“It will definitely be bigger than last year,” Jobe said. “We’re sold out of VIP tickets, and we’ve sold tickets to people in 42 different states.”
Jobe said general admission tickets are still available online at the VCMMF.com website and at the Bowling Green Harley-Davidson dealership.
The new venue gives the event a good tie-in with the 50th anniversary year of another well-known music festival, Jobe said.
“Edge Hill Farms is awesome,” Jobe said during a recent interview with WDNS morning radio host Tony Rose. “It’s gorgeous out there, and it gives the event kind of a Woodstock feel. It’s Woodstock with motorcycles.”
General admission tickets for the second Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest are $50, which covers admission to all three days at Edge Hill Farm. Admission is free to the kickoff party that runs from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday.
“That’s two dollars per band,” Jobe said. “It’s like we’re back in the 1970s.”
The kickoff party will feature Kentucky singer/songwriter Kyle Daniel along with Dustin Lee Benefield and Kentucky rock bands Wolf Island Kosmonauts and Gravel Switch. It will include food vendors, a beer garden and tethered hot-air balloon rides.
Activity at Edge Hill Farm starts Friday, Sept. 13, when six bands are scheduled for the main stage. Puddle of Mudd, a rock band that originated in Kansas City and has sold more than 7 million albums, is the headliner of Friday’s lineup. The group will take the stage at 9:45 p.m., following a performance by Memphis-based band Saliva.
Saturday’s headliner is Jackyl, a hard rock band from Georgia whose self-titled debut album went platinum. Jackyl will take the main stage at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, following a performance by Great White, a band that originated in California and had a number of hit songs in the 1980s and ‘90s.
Sunday’s lineup of musical artists will wrap up with afternoon performances by Louisiana Swamp Donky at 2:20 and Colt Ford at 3:30.
The music fest will include a number of other activities, including helicopter rides, a kids’ zone and a demonstration by the American Motorcycle Pullers Association.
Like the inaugural Vette City event, this one will include two charity rides, one to benefit the Bikers Against Child Abuse nonprofit and a second to benefit the Barren River Child Advocacy Center. Jobe said participation in the rides is free, but donations to the nonprofits will be accepted.
Jackyl lead singer Jesse James Dupree will lead Saturday’s ride starting at 8:30 a.m. and going from the Harley-Davidson dealership to Mammoth Cave National Park and back. Sunday’s ride, starting at 9 a.m. at Edge Hill Farm, will be an all-women’s ride. Again going to Mammoth Cave and back, it will benefit the BRCAC.
More information about the music fest and a schedule of events can be found at the vcmmf.com website.
“It’s gorgeous out there, and it gives the event kind of a Woodstock feel."
I thought this was a silly comment, then I realized that Woodstock had its share of crap bands, so maybe it's not so silly after all.
