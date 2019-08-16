They’ve served their country, now leaders with the Bowling Green-based South Central Workforce Development Board hope soldiers transitioning out of the military can serve this 10-county region’s economy.
As part of a strategy to fill what the JobsEQ labor market data consultant estimates at more than 5,000 job openings, WDB leaders Robert Boone and Jon Sowards are working to connect local employers with soldiers at the Fort Campbell military base who are transitioning out of the U.S. Army.
The effort started Aug. 9, when the United Service Organizations held a “South Central Kentucky Day” at Fort Campbell that allowed Boone, Sowards and some local employers and public officials to make their pitch to some of the 400 or so soldiers who transition out of that post each month.
Boone, president and CEO of the local workforce board, said the event was attended by 93 soldiers who will soon transition to civilian life. It will be followed Aug. 23 with what’s being called a “Vette Vision” event that will bring Fort Campbell staff members to the Bowling Green area.
“We brought representatives from all 10 counties to talk about the attributes of our region,” Boone said. “It’s important to sell the job opportunities but also the lifestyle in this region. We’re trying to get our name out there and let the soldiers know that they need to consider southcentral Kentucky.”
Sowards, vice president of operations and special projects for the WDB, said Fort Campbell soldiers historically have gravitated toward Nashville and Clarksville when they complete their military service. He is trying to change that.
“The reality is that Clarksville and Nashville have been very active there,” said Sowards, who spent 24 years in the Army and retired as a lieutenant colonel. “We’re trying to change that dynamic.”
The first step in that process was the visit to Fort Campbell, which Sowards said was well received.
“One of my takeaways was how excited the Fort Campbell staff is,” he said. “They’re very open-minded and willing to consider this region.”
With some 5,000 soldiers a year transitioning out of Fort Campbell, Sowards pointed out that the military post can be a great resource for addressing this region’s workforce needs.
“Of those transitioning out, about 60 percent are married,” Sowards said. “So both the soldier and the spouse are potential employees. Those are big numbers and a big opportunity, but you have to be competing for those folks.”
The competition will heat up Aug. 23, when about a dozen Fort Campbell staff members will come to the Bowling Green area to learn about the 10-county region. They will visit Bowling Green, Franklin and Russellville, Sowards said.
Sowards described the Vette Vision event as “primarily a driving tour” that will introduce the Fort Campbell staffers to the opportunities in the 10 counties covered by the WDB.
“They’ll see some industrial parks and some schools,” he said. “We’ll tell them about housing, education and recreation opportunities. These are the folks who work every day with transitioning service members. The more they know about our region, the more help they can be in getting them to locate here.”
A representative of one local employer is enthusiastic about reaching out to Fort Campbell.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea to put southcentral Kentucky out there in front of veterans,” said Laura Feckter, vice president of human resources at Franklin’s Virtus Precision Tube. “It’s very difficult to recruit talented workers, especially in skilled or semi-skilled positions.
“We’ve had some success with some veterans that we’ve hired. You kinda know what you’re getting when you hire them.”
Feckter, who participated in the “South Central Kentucky Day” at Fort Campbell, said she will be back on that base next month for a job fair.
