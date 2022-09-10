Victim identified in Payton Landing Apartment homicide investigation By SARAH MICHELS smichels@bgdailynews.com Sarah Michels Author email Sep 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Buy Now First responders are gathered outside a building at Payton Landing Apartments on Scottsville Road Friday afternoon during a death investigation. JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A body discovered Friday afternoon at Payton Landing Apartments on Scottsville Road has been identified as Daquanna Bowden, 30. It’s now an active homicide investigation.Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said the apartment belonged to her father, Damian Bowden, who is unaccounted for. He is a person of interest in the case, Hightower said.It’s too early to rule out any potential motives or suspects, Hightower said. The sheriff’s department is continuing its search for a 2010 gray Volkswagon Tiguan 4D SUV owned by Daquanna Bowden. Hightower said that it could provide further clues.Call the sheriff’s department at 270-842-1633 or local law enforcement if you have any information about the case. – Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sarah Michels Author email Follow Sarah Michels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWrap project moves ahead with new managersMissing helicopter, pilot located near Mammoth CaveNew fiber internet option coming to Bowling GreenJaleigh Paige McIntyreJuul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probeJames "Red" Whittaker Jr.BG man gets five-year sentence in federal child porn caseJesse 'Roger' ChitwoodCause of helicopter crash under investigationSteven "Mitchell" Glasscock Images Videos State News University of Kentucky professor arrested on incest charge Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting Editorial Roundup: Kentucky University student shot, 10 injured during party altercation Crews begin mowing along highways in western Kentucky National News Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam AP News Summary at 6:26 p.m. EDT Man accused in jogger's death faces charges in earlier case AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT Indiana Jones, Black Panther take spotlight at Disney expo POLITICAL NEWS GOP secretary of state hopefuls see corrupt political system California congresswoman reports 2 firearms stolen from home GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show Manchin's big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView