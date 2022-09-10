death investigation
Buy Now

First responders are gathered outside a building at Payton Landing Apartments on Scottsville Road Friday afternoon during a death investigation.

 JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com

A body discovered Friday afternoon at Payton Landing Apartments on Scottsville Road has been identified as Daquanna Bowden, 30. It’s now an active homicide investigation.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you