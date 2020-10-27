The pedestrian who was killed Saturday on Interstate 65 has been identified.
Kentucky State Police said the victim in the incident that occurred just before 7 p.m. Saturday has been identified as Reeboy Silbanuz, 20, of Bowling Green.
The death occurred near the 23-mile marker of I-65 when Silbanuz entered the interstate on foot and into the path of a southbound 2020 Kia driven in the left lane by Brandi Willis, 22, of Champaign, Ill.
Willis was cited for traffic violations unrelated to the fatality.
