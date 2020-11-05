The names of two people found slain at an Alvaton residence this week have been released.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the victims as Larry Glen Howell, 65, and Deborah Kay Howell, 63.
Their grandson, Joshua Lee Wright, 19, was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail early Wednesday on two counts of murder and one count of first-degree robbery following an investigation by the sheriff's office.
According to an arrest citation, Larry Howell's body was found in the garage of his home at 3720 H.E. Johnson Road by his daughter on Tuesday night. The sheriff's office was notified, and Deborah Howell's body was found on the back porch.
A 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck was reported missing from the home, and Wright was developed as a suspect.
Deputies located Wright on the front porch of a home on Woodburn Allen Springs Road and found the truck behind the residence.
Wright appeared impaired and had blood on his T-shirt and socks, according to an arrest citation.
He was interviewed at the sheriff's office and then taken to jail, where he remains held under a $500,000 cash bond.
