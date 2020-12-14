Aiming to overcome uncertainties brought about by the pandemic, Victory Christian Academy has landed on what its leader hopes will be a long-term location in Bowling Green.
The Christian-based private school was approved Thursday during an online meeting of the Warren County Board of Adjustments for a conditional use permit that will allow it to operate out of a former doctor’s office at 5993 Scottsville Road.
The school was based in Scottsville for its first 25 years and rented space from Impact Church on Hunter Court in Bowling Green for a year until coronavirus concerns forced a move.
“We were renting from the church in Bowling Green and then COVID-19 hit and we lost our lease,” said Marcia Carter, Victory Christian Academy’s principal.
Carter had to find a new home for the school and located the 3.58-acre lot that had been home to Dr. Richard Zajac’s medical practice.
“Dr. Zajac had it for rent,” Carter said. “It fits the number of students we have now. I felt it was a God thing that we found it.”
Victory Christian Academy now has 21 total students from kindergarten through high school, but Carter has hopes of building on that number.
“We had as many as 85 students when we were in Scottsville,” she said.
For now, the school is operating under COVID-19 protocols out of the property’s existing 1,600-square-foot building, meeting twice a week in person and doing computer-based instruction the other days.
Carter, who has been with the school since its founding in 1993, has post-pandemic plans of moving a modular building onto the property and boosting enrollment to as much as 60.
“We’re very blessed to be where we are,” Carter said. “We would love to build our base back up. We want to serve as many children as we possibly can.”
The Victory Christian Academy application was one of three conditional use permits approved by the board of adjustments Thursday.
The board approved the application of Victoria Brown to operate a home-based hair salon on a 0.23-acre lot at 1521 Magnolia St. According to the application, it will operate from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. weekdays by appointment only.
Also approved was the application of Sabrina and Jimmy Aaron Cline to operate a home-based child care business at 1008 Girkin-Boiling Springs Road.
According to the application, the child care business will operate weekdays from 5:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and serve a maximum of six children.
