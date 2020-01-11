About two dozen people gathered Saturday at a solemn remembrance, honoring victims and survivors of human trafficking with a candlelight vigil.
Bowling Green nonprofit agency Phoenix Rising organized Saturday's vigil at Bowling Green City Hall, the fourth annual such event.
Several U.S. cities held similar ceremonies Saturday on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
"It's not something that people talk about, but trafficking is happening right here," said Gloria Cox, a member of Phoenix Rising's board of directors. "We're doing what we can to bring awareness to the situation."
Bowling Green City Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown read a proclamation marking the city's observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
In her work with Phoenix Rising, Cox has spoken with survivors of human trafficking about their experiences.
Prior to her involvement with the agency, though, Cox was a deputy jailer who watched over suspected traffickers in custody.
"Some sexual traffickers would talk about it like the people meant nothing, it was just a moneymaking scheme and the victims were disposable," Cox said.
During the vigil, Cox called for a moment of silence to remember survivors and victims of human trafficking and urged gatherers to also remember victims who have attacked their traffickers and been criminally charged, citing the case of Cyntoia Brown, a Tennessee woman who was forced into sex trafficking and then convicted of murder in the shooting of a man who had arranged to pay for sex with her.
Her life sentence was commuted last year, and she was released from prison after serving 15 years.
In 2018, 10,949 cases were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, with 141 of those cases coming from Kentucky.
The majority of cases reported last year involved sex trafficking, though 1,249 reports involved humans being trafficked for labor and 639 human trafficking cases involving sex and labor.
Six people were indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury on charges that included conspiring to take part in human trafficking and other offenses spanning a four-year period and six southern and eastern Kentucky counties.
Lisa Pitts said she is inspired by the advocates who are devoted to raising awareness of the help that survivors need after they are removed from a dangerous situation.
"There's a lot of psychological and physical trauma that happens, so there are a lot of needs to be met," Pitts said about the challenges survivors face. "It's almost like a person that was at war and they have to reacclimate to our world."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.