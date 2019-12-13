BROWNSVILLE — Carson McCullough's death shook this Edmonson County community, and his family continues to grieve his loss.
On a rainy Friday night, a small group of people gathered to remember the 20-month-old toddler with a candlelight vigil held outside the Edmonson County Courthouse.
"A tragedy like this in a small community affects the whole community," said Amanda Durbin, a Brownsville resident who helped organize the vigil. "I want to let the family know that the whole community is here to support them with whatever they need."
Carson died Dec. 3, one day after he was rescued from the flooded Alexander Creek by first responders.
His mother, Alexandra Richardson, attempted to cross a bridge spanning the creek on Oak Hill Road on Dec. 2, but her car stalled, and she and her 7-year-old son, Isaiah, were able to escape the water.
Richardson was later arrested on murder and other charges, with police alleging that she was under the influence when she drove her car that night with her sons inside.
Durbin said the vigil was important for honoring Carson's memory while raising awareness that Carson's older brother, Isaiah, is in need of compassion from others as he and the rest of his family attempt to cope with the tragedy.
Sheltered by a pavilion, a few family members attended the vigil, offering prayers and memories of the child they lost.
Leslie Clubb of Bee Spring is a cousin to Isaiah and Carson, and said Carson had a fun trip recently to the Edmonson County Fair Grounds, where he enjoyed watching trucks race through the mud.
Clubb said many people have reached out to the family in the last several days, sending Christmas cards, toys, clothing and other gifts to Isaiah, who now lives with his grandmother.
"I worry a lot about Isaiah," Clubb said. "He lost his little brother, and now he doesn't have his mom, but he says everything will be okay. He's a brave little boy."
Clubb said she was surprised at the extent of the sympathy the family has received in the past several days.
"It seems like this has brought a lot of people closer," Clubb said.
Clubb and other gatherers at the vigil said that compassion should also be extended to Richardson, known to her family as "Sasha."
"We should pray for her to heal, to get her mind right and get better," Durbin said.
Martha Cook, Isaiah's great-aunt, said she speaks on the phone with him each day.
The tragedy is still fresh on his mind, as it is on the other relatives, said Cook, of Sweeden.
"He seems to be doing okay with it, but I don't know what it's like when I'm not around to talk to him," Cook said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.