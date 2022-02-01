Riding a demographic trend, West Virginia-based Village Caregiving has been on a steep growth curve since its founding in 2013 and is now bringing its in-home care business model to Bowling Green.
Joining established companies like Home Instead Senior Care and Comfort Keepers, Village Caregiving in December opened an office on College Street in downtown Bowling Green.
Jeremy Miller, executive director of the local office, described Bowling Green as “a vibrant city” with “an amazing elder population” in explaining the expansion into the city.
“They have a good business model,” Miller said of Village Caregiving. “They really care about the clients. They go out of their way to compensate caregivers and try to match the right caregiver with the clients.”
Privately owned Village Caregiving, started by partners Andrew Maass, Jeff Stevens and Matt Walker in Barboursville, W.Va., has grown in less than a decade from a single location to 30 offices and nearly 1,000 employees across five states.
The Bowling Green office is the fifth in Kentucky, joining locations in Louisville, Lexington, Ashland and Pikeville. The company plans to add locations in Somerset and Paducah, Miller said.
Such growth is fueled by the country’s changing demographics.
U.S. Census Bureau figures show there are more than 46 million adults age 65 and older living in the U.S. By 2050, that number is expected to grow to almost 90 million. Between 2020 and 2030 alone, the number of older adults is projected to increase by almost 18 million.
Such trends translate to greater demand for the services provided by Village Caregiving.
The company, which accepts private pay and third-party payment through the Veterans Administration, Medicare and other insurance providers, offers various non-medical services, including help with such daily living activities as bathing, eating and grooming. The company’s caregivers can also provide light housework, meal preparation and transportation to appointments.
“It’s gratifying to know that you’re making someone’s life better,” Miller said.
Even as he hires caregivers and tries to build the Bowling Green office, Miller is still learning about the elder care business.
Miller, 51, has a background in the military, where he served for more than eight years as a Navy SEAL, and in law enforcement.
“I never even thought about home health care,” Miller said. “It has taken some time to get the lay of the land in home health care.”
For now, Miller is overseeing Village Caregiving operations in a 16-county region until new locations are opened as part of the company’s growth strategy.
“I hire people a couple of times a week,” he said. “We’re already filling positions in Owensboro. The company’s plan is to open three offices per quarter.”
