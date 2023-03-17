Vintage baseball returns to South Union Shaker Village

Ben “Pops” Clouse, coach and founder of the Lexington-based vintage baseball team the Bluegrass Barons, pitches during a doubleheader against the Canton, Mich., Cornshuckers at South Union Shaker Village in Auburn on March 27, 2021. The teams play under rules from 1869 with vintage uniforms and equipment that would have been used in that era. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Baseball with a vintage twist is returning to the historic South Union Shaker Village in Auburn as the Lexington-based Bluegrass Barons will face the Tennessee Rag Tags.
This is the third year for the Battle in the South Cup vintage baseball tournament, sponsored by Reed Law Group and Horizon Dental Partners.
The event will be from noon until 4:30 p.m. March 25 on the south lawn and is the kickoff for the 2023 season for the Bluegrass Barons.
Sally Rogers, South Union Shaker Village curator of collections and development, said the players will wear vintage uniforms, use vintage equipment and play by the rules of baseball in 1869.
“It’s such a unique event,” she said. “It’s fun to see the way baseball once was played in such a historic setting.”
Two seven-inning games will be played and guests should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Ladybug Fritters and Fries food truck will be there and Rogers said people can also bring their own food.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 are admitted for free.
“This is our third year to host the baseball game,” Rogers said. “Even though the weather was pretty cold last year, we still had a good turnout. We are really hoping for good weather this year.”
South Union Shaker Village, which was the home of a Shaker religious community from 1807-1922, is located on Shaker Museum Road in Auburn. The historic buildings have been preserved as a National Historic Landmark.
South Union is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts different events throughout the year.