Vintage baseball returns to South Union Shaker Village

Ben “Pops” Clouse, coach and founder of the Lexington-based vintage baseball team the Bluegrass Barons, pitches during a doubleheader against the Canton, Mich., Cornshuckers at South Union Shaker Village in Auburn on March 27, 2021. The teams play under rules from 1869 with vintage uniforms and equipment that would have been used in that era. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Daily News File

Baseball with a vintage twist is returning to the historic South Union Shaker Village in Auburn as the Lexington-based Bluegrass Barons will face the Tennessee Rag Tags.

Recommended for you