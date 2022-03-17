With the arrival of spring just around the corner, many people are looking forward to warmer weather and blossoming flowers and trees. For baseball fans, spring means heading back to the ballpark for their favorite sport.
As a way to usher in baseball season, South Union Shaker Village in Logan County will host the Battle in the South Cup vintage baseball tournament at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. This year’s doubleheader, which is the opening weekend for the Bluegrass Barons vintage baseball team, will pit the Bluegrass Barons against the Phoenix Vintage Base Ball Club of East Nashville.
Sally Rogers, South Union Shaker Village curator of collections and development, said this is the second year for the event, and organizers hope to have a few hundred people attend.
“It’s neat to have the teams play out here at this historic setting. There are beautiful open fields and it’s almost like time-traveling to watch them play,” Rogers said.
She said the teams will play two seven-inning games, and they play by the rules of 1869, with wooden bats, no gloves and vintage-style uniforms.
Ben Clouse, founder of the Lexington-based Bluegrass Barons, said all of the players have nicknames that are used in their introductions.
“The players wear handmade period uniforms and play without gloves, since gloves weren’t around until the 1870s,” Clouse said. “We have played a team from Dayton called the Clodbusters and they dress in farmers’ uniforms.”
The Bluegrass Barons were founded in 2015 and are one of two vintage clubs in Kentucky, with the other being the Georgetown Gentlemen. Many of the players are former softball and baseball players from all over Kentucky, Clouse said.
Rogers said that while there isn’t a vintage baseball league in Kentucky, the Bluegrass Barons formed their own team and travel around playing other vintage baseball teams.
Their rival this weekend, the Phoenix Vintage Base Ball Club, founded in 2014, are members of the Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball.
Admission for the Battle in the South Cup, which is sponsored by Reed Law Group and Horizon Dental Partners, is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 6-12. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Ladybug Fritters and Fries food truck will be there and will have hot dogs available to patrons of the event because, as Rogers said, “you can’t have a baseball game without hot dogs.”
“We hope people will come out. It’s a really fun event. It’s different and unique, and it’s a good way to get out and enjoy spring and baseball,” Rogers said.
South Union Shaker Village, which was the home of a Shaker religious community from 1807-1922, is located at 896 Shaker Museum Road in Auburn. The historic buildings have been preserved as a National Historic Landmark.
South Union is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts different events throughout the year.