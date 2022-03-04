Found to have violated a number of building codes and permitting requirements during work done in 2019, general contractor Larry Baxter had his license placed on probationary status Wednesday by the Bowling Green-Warren County Contractors Licensing Board.
Baxter was brought before the board for a disciplinary hearing arising from a complaint filed by Adam Sanders, who alleged that work done by Baxter at Sanders’ Maria Drive home did not meet building code regulations and that the work resulted in problems with the heating and cooling unit, a stairway and other aspects of the project.
According to the complaint filed by Sanders, Baxter was hired to construct an upstairs room at his residence at a cost of $29,500.
Testifying at Wednesday’s hearing, Sanders said he was “initially satisfied” with the work but later discovered problems.
“We noticed that the room will not stay at a comfortable temperature,” Sanders wrote in his complaint.
Sanders said he consulted with HVAC professionals who told him that the insulation used between the roofline and the ceiling was not adequate or up to code.
“This will result in us having to have the entire ceiling removed, proper insulation installed and the ceiling drywall replaced and finished,” Sanders wrote.
Through his investigation into the insulation issue, Sanders said he discovered that “no permits were pulled or inspections completed on the work done in our home, despite having a signed contract stating the contractor would ensure work was up to code and pull any necessary permits at his expense.”
Testimony by Sanders and Baxter revealed discrepancies regarding who did the electrical work and installation of the HVAC unit, but testimony by two inspectors indicated that proper procedures weren’t followed by Baxter.
Warren County Building Inspector Craig Hunt said no building permit was applied for originally but that Sanders requested an inspection last fall.
“It failed,” Hunt said of that October 2021 inspection. “There were various code deficiencies in the stairs, the insulation and the ventilation.”
Likewise, HVAC inspector Marty Harlan said there was no permit for installation of the HVAC unit.
“There has never been a permit for this property,” Harlan said. “I have no idea who did the work. No inspection was called for on this property, and failure to do so is a violation of state law.”
Contractors Licensing Board Attorney Scott Bachert called for a vote and all six board members present agreed that Baxter had violated workers’ compensation rules, county building regulations, HVAC regulations and electrical regulations.
Revocation of Baxter’s license was among the actions that could have been taken by the board, but the attorney representing him argued for a lesser punishment for Baxter, who has held a contractors license since 2018.
“He has had no prior complaints,” said attorney Kevin Goff. “If the board revokes his license, it will impact his ability to provide for his family.”
Bob Appling, executive director of the contractors licensing board, recommended placing Baxter’s license on probationary status for 24 months and the board members approved that recommendation unanimously.
During the probation, Baxter must supply to the contractors licensing board a list of all subcontractors on any project in Warren County.
In addition, he must agree to maintain workers’ compensation to cover any employees and must pull all necessary permits and call for all necessary inspections.
Failure to meet those requirements, Appling said, will result in the immediate suspension of Baxter’s license.