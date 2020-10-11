A 30-second promotional spot featuring Scottsville’s Center for Courageous Kids will premiere during pop-rock singer Avril Lavigne’s livestream benefit concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
The commercial spot is thanks to a partnership between the Center for Courageous Kids and The Avril Lavigne Foundation in their joint efforts to help protect campers from Lyme disease.
In 2019, the Center for Courageous Kids received a grant from The Avril Lavigne Foundation for tick prevention treatment, and that was the first summer season since the camp’s 2008 inception with no camper tick bites.
Realizing the courageous campers and their families’ sole focus should be on having fun and creating lasting memories, the Lavigne foundation was steadfast in its goal to make that a reality.
“We sincerely thank Avril and The Avril Lavigne Foundation for providing funding that has allowed CCK to go the extra mile in keeping our campers safe with Lyme remediation services on campus,” CCK CEO/President Joanie O’Bryan said in a news release. “For the first summer ever, we did not have one single child, staff, or counselor get bit by a tick, and for that, we are extremely grateful.”
Lavigne’s concert is meant to raise awareness and fund treatment for individuals affected by Lyme disease. The singer herself has been personally affected by Lyme disease.
All proceeds from the concert will be donated to The Avril Lavigne Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance. The foundation supports people with Lyme disease, serious illness or disabilities.
Through programs and grants, the foundation provides prevention resources, funds treatment grants and accelerates scientific research to provide hope and transform lives.
Lavigne will perform a career spanning-set filled with her hits and fan favorites. She will be joined by a collection of friends and musicians to be announced over the next few weeks.
The one-night only event presented by Global Lyme Alliance will be the only chance fans have to see her perform in 2020. Tickets and VIP packages for the live-stream concert are available for purchase at www.avrillavigne.com.
The Center for Courageous Kids is a 168-acre nonprofit medical camp facility in Scottsville that focuses on improving the lives of seriously ill children at no cost. Since 2008, the center has welcomed more than 36,000 children with more than 100 different illnesses from 45 states and 13 foreign countries.
