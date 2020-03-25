Warren County now has nine cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Barren River District Health Department.
The health department is investigating a total of 14 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River district, it announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
“Warren County has nine cases; Simpson County has four; Logan County has one,” the news release reads.
The Barren River District Health Department includes Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren counties. It does not encompass Allen County, where Gov. Andy Beshear had previously reported the county’s first confirmed case.
“We should all prepare for the number of positive cases to continue to increase in the coming days,” the health department said in the release. It urged area residents to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines, including avoiding large crowds and maintaining six feet of space when interacting with others.
Beshear echoed that message in his daily coronavirus briefing from Frankfort on Wednesday, urging Kentuckians not to let up social distancing measures. The state’s total number of positive cases is now 198, an increase of 35 cases from Tuesday.
“The next two to possibly three weeks is going to be absolutely critical,” in curbing the rate of new cases, Beshear said Wednesday.
“We expect there to be new cases each and every day,” Beshear said.
He noted that the number of positive cases across the country is escalating, with several states seeing a doubling of coronavirus cases, Beshear said.
“Your work is already paying dividends,” Beshear said. “But now is the time to do everything we can.”
Beshear also announced the state’s fifth death to the virus – a 75-year-old man in Jefferson County. The Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort will be lit up in green to honor his loss, along with others killed by the virus, Beshear said.
During the briefing, Beshear also announced the state’s first positive case linked to someone who traveled to Florida for spring break.
Beshear was joined by Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack in warning Kentuckians against out-of-state travel during the pandemic. Any Kentucky college student now returning from spring break in Florida should assume they have the virus and self-isolate for 14 days, Stack said.
“If you did that, please ... stay away from others,” he said.
Stack also discouraged parents from different households from bringing their children together for indoor activities.
“No more group playdates,” Stack said, adding that families should instead get outdoors and practice social distancing from others.
With schools and all businesses except those considered life-sustaining shuttered by the virus, Kentucky is expanding access to unemployment insurance.
As of Wednesday, independent contractors, small business owners, substitute teachers, cosmetologists, gig economy workers, childcare workers, freelancers and anyone who has lost work to possible COVID-19 exposure or caring for family members affected by the virus are eligible for unemployment benefits. Applicants are to file for unemployment insurance on scheduled days based on the first letter of their last name in order to streamline claims processing.
Beshear also announced Wednesday plans to open the first drive-through testing facility in Kentucky. The plan is to open the facility Monday only for those showing symptoms, Beshear said. If it proves successful, centers could begin popping up across the state, he said. More information about this effort will be shared Thursday, Beshear said.
Also beginning this week, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement and even some National Guard members at hospitals around the state.
Kentucky currently has 1,300 intensive care unit beds, Beshear said. He could not say how many ventilators are available for COVID-19 patients who may need assistance to breathe. Kentucky is looking into convertible ventilators and adding makeshift hospitals if needed.
– Daily News multimedia reporter Emily Zantow contributed to this report.
