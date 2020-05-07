Coronavirus cases in hard-hit southcentral Kentucky are likely to keep climbing as businesses reopen and testing increases, Barren River District Health Department Director Matt Hunt told the Daily News on Wednesday.
The entire western part of the state is a hot spot, Hunt said, with counties such as Butler (at least 181 cases as of Wednesday in a population of about 13,000) and Muhlenberg (at least 442 cases as of Wednesday – most of them among inmates and staff at the Green River Correctional Complex – in a county of about 31,000) particularly notable.
A week ago in Warren County, on April 30, there were 335 reported coronavirus cases. As of Wednesday, there were 470 reported Warren cases. And in the health department’s eight-county region, total cases increased from 529 on April 30 to 724 on Wednesday.
Hunt said the region is expected to see a continued high number of daily cases.
Among the reasons for that is increased testing, following the state-run testing site at South Warren High School since last week and a second testing program that started this week.
“In the last two weeks, we have done 2,500 tests,” Hunt said.
The higher testing numbers account “for a lot” of the increase in positive cases, he said.
Hunt does believe, however, that the state and region is “in the plateau now,” with a consistently high number of cases but perhaps no dramatic spikes in the near future.
“More testing is great, but don’t be surprised if the numbers (continue to) go up,” he said.
Meanwhile, with phased-in openings of some services starting statewide next week, “I suspect we will” see the cases increase, Hunt said.
That’s why, he said, the key battle ahead will be practices such as social distancing, good hygiene and wearing face masks in public.
“While it may be exciting to see things reopen,” Hunt said, keeping the numbers down will depend on following the reopening guidelines set out by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
Hunt said quarantining efforts, which kept cases from dramatically spiking, puts local medical facilities “in better shape” for the battles ahead.
In addition to following guidelines, “we still need more testing,” he said. “Across the state, testing levels are not where they need to be.”
While the new testing locations are open to the general public, Hunt said his preference is that the “worried well” not take up testing spots before first responders and vulnerable populations.
– Follow News Director Wes Swietek on Twitter @BGDNgovtbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
REALLY????? Wow. I would have never thought that with all the people having weekend parties still. Or going to several stores full of other people also going to several stores bumping into each other and hogging everything up. Huh ... who'da thunk?
