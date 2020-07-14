Coronavirus cases are surging across Kentucky, including in Warren County, where the state reported 66 new cases Tuesday.
Kentucky saw its second-highest daily case total Tuesday with 576 reported coronavirus cases.
Just days after he mandated public mask wearing, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that COVID-19 “is attacking us and we are at war with this virus.”
The spike sent the total statewide number of cases surging past 20,000 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
The governor said the escalating cases “ought to create a knot in your stomach because what we face is very, very real.”
“What we do now is going to determine whether we can push that back down or whether we will suffer more cases and more deaths,” he said. “And don’t let anybody fool you, the more cases we have the more death follows.”
Six new virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 635.
While the state reported Warren County with 1,808 cases as of Tuesday, the Barren River District Health Department reported the county with 1,792 cases – an increase of 22 cases since Monday. Reported case totals typically vary because of different reporting methods.
The health department on Tuesday reported 2,684 cases across the eight-county region, an increase from Monday’s 2,647 cases. Total coronavirus-related deaths in the region were reported at 67, with 17 from Warren County.
Beshear continued to stress the need for people to wear face coverings in public and to follow social-distancing guidelines.
Outside of Warren County, the health department reported the following case/death totals: Barren: 129, 2; Butler: 261, 14; Edmonson: 82, 12; Hart: 51, 0; Logan: 251, 17: Metcalfe: 14, 2; and Simpson: 89, 3.
The Allen County Health Department on Tuesday reported 192 cases and seven deaths.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
