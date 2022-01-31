Logan County residents have trusted Don Neagle as their source of news for more than 63 years. But on Jan. 27, the hall of fame broadcaster and journalist announced his career was coming to an end.
While he will continue to host his popular show “Feedback” and will conduct other interviews for WRUS radio, Neagle is permanently stepping away from his duties as morning host.
At 84 years old, Neagle said the decision to retire was mostly because of health concerns.
“I have shingles, and I’m awfully uncomfortable now. I’m dealing with back problems as well. I thought this would be an ideal time to cut back,” Neagle said. “It’s just an obvious time to wrap it up. My wife died three years ago, and she always said that when it was time to retire – you’ll know it. And I know it now.”
Neagle joined WRUS on Sept. 1, 1958, after a stint at WKCT-AM in Bowling Green.
Over the course of his career in Russellville, Neagle has interviewed political figures, Pulitzer Prize-winning writers, theologians and newsmakers of all types. He has earned several honors, including his induction into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 2006.
Neagle said what he will miss most about his time as morning host is bringing the news to Logan County.
“I enjoyed promoting activities in our community and particularly in our African American community,” Neagle said. “I really enjoyed breaking news stories. We also put our obituaries right in the front of our newscast. We wanted people to know that information.”
In 2002, Neagle partnered with Bill McGinnis and Chris McGinnis to form Logan Radio Inc. and purchase WRUS.
Chris McGinnis will take over the WRUS morning show on an interim basis, while the search begins for a permanent host. He told the Daily News that Neagle was viewed widely across the state as “the voice of Logan County.”
“He became the local trusted source for news and information here,” Chris McGinnis said. “Don earned the trust of the community. Through the years, Don Neagle was that constant voice that soothed the community. He became that comfort voice.”
Chris McGinnis described Neagle as a man of faith who was very educated, addicted to reading books and still a bit shy.
“You will not ever find a more gentle spirit than Don,” he said. “He is an individual that cares and wants the best for everyone. He is quick to lift up everyone. It’s hard to put into words what a kind spirit he is.”
Neagle confirmed his love for reading and said in retirement he hopes to become a night owl who stays up late with his nose in a good book.
He said his love for reading first came from his parents while he grew up in rural Green County. Neagle would go on to be valedictorian of his high school class.
Besides reading, Neagle said he is looking forward to spending more time with his friends and family.
He had two daughters, and his late wife, Vivian Gray Neagle, had two sons. Altogether, Neagle said he has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Neagle specifically thanked his daughter Lisa Whitt, his granddaughter Anna Haley and the people of Oak Grove Baptist Church for their support during his career.
“I’m looking forward to having a quiet life,” Neagle said. “I got all the traveling out of the way with my wife. I’m looking forward to dealing with my pain and living in peace with those who have been just so good to me.”
Retired Logan County Circuit and Kentucky Supreme Court Judge William Fuqua said he has been doing an oral history program every Thursday morning with Neagle for over 25 years.
Fuqua told the Daily News that Neagle’s knowledge would be “irreplaceable” to Logan County.
“I call him the community morning bulletin board,” Fuqua said with a laugh. “He is always accessible. He is a class guy, who loves his job and is dependable in every way I know. He is a keystone of the community. People stop me on the street and ask me about Don. I can’t say enough good things about him.”
As he now heads into what Neagle hopes is a peaceful retirement, the man who spent more than half a century informing Russellville and Logan County leaves with a word of thanks to his listeners.
“I’ve enjoyed the support from the people,” Neagle said. “For the most part, they have been very kind to me. I love and respect them very much.”