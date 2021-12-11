Volunteers and supplies streamed in Saturday afternoon at South Warren Middle and High School, where the American Red Cross set up a staging area and emergency shelter for survivors of the tornado that rocked Bowling Green.
“People are out here to help anyone in need and try to figure out what their next steps are,” said Jennifer Capps, executive director of the South Central Kentucky Red Cross chapter.
The local Red Cross chapter staged initially at Jennings Creek Elementary School in the pre-dawn hours Saturday, but a power failure there forced volunteers to relocate to South Warren.
The lobby was buzzing with activity, mainly from volunteers bringing in bottled water, food, toiletries, blankets and other needed items for storm survivors.
In a room just off the lobby, a small number of survivors were on hand, though organizers were anticipating more to arrive as word spread of the shelter.
Shelter coordinator Ciara West was helping direct volunteers interested in contributing.
West said the current staging area has a capacity to shelter up to 100 people, and the Red Cross is prepared to shelter them as long as necessary and to relocate if demand increases.
“The influx of volunteers has been off the charts,” West said. “We’re grateful that the schools have taken the initiative with the donations that have come in.”
Capps said the Red Cross is welcoming all monetary contributions for storm relief.
Survivors can let family and friends know they are safe by posting on redcross.org/safeandwell.
Anyone wishing to volunteer can report to South Warren Middle and High School and register with the South Central Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Donations can be made online at redcross.org/donate, by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, or by calling 1-800-435-7669.
To report gas leaks, missing people, serious injuries or downed power lines in Bowling Green and Warren County, call 270-393-4116.
Dial 911 for all other emergencies; for non-emergencies, such as debris or downed trees, call 270-393-4000.