Volunteers will be in participating stores Friday and Saturday collecting donations for United Way of Southern Kentucky’s Feed the Need food drive.
Dozens of companies have also been holding food drives throughout the month for Feed the Need. Volunteers will receive those donations Friday at the Salvation Army.
Elizabeth Newbould, marketing and communications specialist for United Way of Southern Kentucky, said that food pantries have been hit hard the past couple of years as a result of COVID-19, the tornadoes, inflation and most recently by power outages caused by the wind storm.
“There have been an increased number of calls to 211 because of the wind storm,” she said. “People are not wanting to pay their deductible, which is often too high, to restock their fridge.”
This is the 15th year for the region-wide food drive and Newbould said that annually they collect between 25,000 and 75,000 food items. Since its inception, nearly one million food items have been collected.
“We are hoping to see at least 75,000 food items collected this year,” she said.
Donations will be collected at participating Kroger, Piggly Wiggly, Houchens, Dollar General Marketplace, IGA and Save-A-Lot stores in Allen, Barren, Butler, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Nonprofits will pick up the items on March 28.
“The food that is collected in each county stays in the county it is collected in,” Newbould said.
She said that they already have volunteers scheduled to collect items, but they could always use a few more.
For more information about Feed the Need or to volunteer, call the United Way of Southern Kentucky at (270) 843-3205.