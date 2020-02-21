The AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps’ Team Willow 1 from Vinton, Iowa, will host a community service day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Mammoth Cave Training Center at 61 Maintenance Road in Mammoth Cave.
The event is in partnership with Mammoth Cave National Park and Friends of Mammoth Cave as part of the National Park Service’s commemoration of the 400 years of African American history in the United States – and volunteers are needed.
“This community service day is a way to increase awareness in the community related to the Bransford family,” said Carlos Perez, projects and community outreach liaison for Team Willow 1. “The Bransford family has played an important role in the history of Mammoth Cave, as members of their family have served as cave guides and explorers over several generations.”
Perez said volunteers are needed to help clear a path to Bransford Cemetery to prepare for installation of a granite memorial honoring the family members and their contribution to the park. Work will include clearing brush with loppers, cutting with handsaws and moving sections of fallen trees.
“A project and safety briefing will follow registration at the training center, after which the group will caravan to the Bransford Cemetery, which is about 15 minutes from the training center,” Perez said. “Volunteers will need to prepare for field work in cold and damp weather.”
Perez said volunteers will need to bring work gloves, lunch and snacks to eat on-site and reusable water bottles. Portable and folding chairs are optional to bring, according to Perez.
Mammoth Cave National Park Public Information Officer Molly Schroer said many volunteer opportunities are being planned, and community service day is just the beginning.
“Currently, we are commemorating 400 years of African American history,” she said. They played a major role here at Mammoth Cave. … There is a rich history here.”
– To sign up to volunteer, visit facebook.com/NCCCWillow1.
