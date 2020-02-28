The American Red Cross is partnering with Bowling Green’s Amigo Resource Network in a campaign to install smoke alarms in 500 Spanish-speaking households in Warren County, and bilingual volunteers are needed to aid communication between the households and Red Cross workers.
The campaign is part of a national movement called Sound the Alarm that aims to install 100,000 smoke alarms across the United States this spring. Installment days in Warren County are May 8-9.
Jason Dotson, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross, said there have been 30 deaths from fires in 2020 in Kentucky.
“It is something we focus on nationally every year,” Dotson said. “We have certain counties that we focus on. I have been challenged by my leadership to reach out to the Hispanic and Latino community. I was concerned because immediately I didn’t have anybody that spoke Spanish.”
That is where bilingual volunteers come in, and the Red Cross hopes to rally at least 60 volunteers, he said.
Dotson said 10-year smoke detectors will be installed, and he encourages everyone to reach out to friends and family who might need a smoke alarm.
Sound the Alarm is part of a bigger campaign called the Home Fire Campaign that began in 2014.
“Every day, seven people die in home fires, most victims in homes that lack smoke alarms,” the Red Cross website said. “Sound the Alarm is a critical part of the campaign. In just six years, our home visits have accomplished so much, including the installation of more than 2 million smoke alarms and preparing more than 2 million people against home fires.”
The campaign has installed 2,088,992 smoke alarms and saved about 715 lives to date, according to the website.
“This neighborhood and community service is focused on connecting our Hispanic and Latino community to city government and community resources,” said Leyda Becker, community services specialist and international communities liaison for the city of Bowling Green.
An initial meeting between the Amigo Resource Network and the Red Cross was this week, and more meetings are being scheduled.
Other meetings with the Amigo Resource Network include March 25, focusing on the U.S. census, and April 23 for the Hispanic Resource Fair, according to Becker.
– To volunteer or request a smoke detector, visit redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.