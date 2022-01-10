On the one-month anniversary of deadly tornadoes ripping through Bowling Green, debris cleanup continues as more volunteers are being sought to assist at the city’s BGStrong Disaster Recovery Center.
Volunteer coordinator Marieca Brown said the focus is now on removing large piles of debris and vegetation, and more manpower and large equipment are needed to do so.
“We will take any help we can get,” Brown said. “What we are really needing are teams with heavy equipment. Our primary focus is getting the streets cleaned up. The trucks can only reach so much debris from the roads, and we still have large piles out there.”
Brown said the center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday, and volunteers can enter through the back of the former Sears location at Greenwood Mall.
Brown said the large quantity of debris remaining is creating a large demand.
“We will take anyone who has (heavy) equipment ... and we will work to get them on our schedule,” Brown said. “We are needing some volunteers that will be here regularly. We are looking for commitments over a long period of time. We are constantly needing people who can help people shop here as well.”
Bowling Green Director of Public Works Greg Meredith said hard-hit areas like Magnolia, Nutwood and Ridge Creek still have a large number of trees that need to be removed.
“There is still certainly debris from houses, but there is a lot of vegetation. It’s vitally important,” Meredith said of the need for volunteers. “As the debris contractor moves the debris out of the right of ways, it’s essential to have the rest of what has fallen to be moved out to the road. Right now is the time to pickup.”
The cleanup crews took a break last week as the area was hit by several inches of snow.
“Just because of the winter weather, we thought it wouldn’t be safe for our debris contractors to be hauling, but they got back to running as usual on Sunday,” said Josh Moore, Warren County public works director.
City and county governments in December approved contracts with CrowderGulf of Mobile, Ala., for $3.9 million to perform the debris cleanup and with Tetra Tech of California for $1 million to monitor the cleanup effort.
“The county is in better shape than the city,” Moore said. “We have been meeting with our contractors twice a week. We should have a pretty good feel of where we are at by the end of the week. ... We are hopeful to get the county portion removed as quickly as possible.”
Moore said having the debris moved to roadsides for pickup will speed up the process.
