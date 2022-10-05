Many obstacles can emerge in spite of our best-laid plans, but when those setbacks took on tragic proportions, Bill Wade was someone you would want to have in your corner.
A shepherding and care pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church, Wade spent the past four years volunteering as a chaplain with the Bowling Green Police Department.
Wade, 64, died Sept. 29 after an illness, but those who knew him said he maintained a generosity of spirit as his health declined.
“Bill Wade was one of the best friends anybody could have because of his ability to listen and offer compassionate advice,” said Andy Toopes, senior BGPD chaplain and senior pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. “Even when he was really sick, his first question was ‘how’re you doing’ and he always ended a conversation by telling you he loved you.”
Wade’s compassion was exhibited while in the BGPD chaplaincy program, as he took on responsibilities that included notifying next of kin of a death and conversing with officers after they have worked at a serious crime scene.
Toopes said Wade forged a close connection with city police officers, several of whom he pastored at Living Hope, and lent encouragement to new recruits and dispatchers, letting them know he would be present for them during difficult moments.
In the aftermath of the tornadoes late last year that claimed 17 lives in Warren County, Wade and other chaplains, including some brought in from out of town in recognition of the enormity of the task, embarked on the work of rebuilding the community’s emotional foundation.
“We were just working together as chaplains to help families and with our individual churches as well,” Toopes said. “We tried to help the police families affected by the tornadoes, we helped them with financial help, counseling and whatever else we could offer them and Bill was very much involved in that part of it.”
Though he flourished when the moment came to offer counseling and words of compassion, Wade enjoyed an occasional bit of good-hearted mischief.
Toopes recalled an early-morning meeting at the BGPD squad room where Wade was present – in the form of a life-sized cardboard cutout of himself.
“Everybody’s kind of bleary-eyed in the morning, and people were saying good morning to him and he wasn’t even there,” Toopes said. “Bill just had the best sense of humor of anybody I think I ever met ... he was the community’s pastor, he just seemed like, if you met Bill, you liked him and he liked you.”
