GLASGOW – T.J. Regional Health began compiling a waiting list Monday for people 70 and older who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health organization does not yet have the vaccine for that particular patient category but plans to distribute it quickly once it arrives at its hospitals in Glasgow and Columbia.
The health organization is unsure when the vaccine will arrive, according to a news release from T.J. Regional Health.
“Right now we are encouraging people to sign up for the waiting list so that when we do have vaccine available and can begin to make appointments, we will call the people who have indicated that they want the vaccine and get them on the schedule. We don’t know when that will be because it is based on when the state allocates doses to our health system,” said Stacey Biggs, executive vice president of marketing, planning and development for T.J. Regional Health. “In the first 24 hours of launching the sign-up list, we had more than 2,300 people sign up.”
Those who are 70 and older may contact T.J. Regional Health to sign up for the vaccine waiting list. Officials with the health organization ask that they choose only one of the following methods for being placed on the waiting list: filling out the online form at www.tjregionalhealth.org/vaccine or by calling 270-659-1010.
Duplicating entries will only delay the process once they begin calling patients to schedule appointments, according to the news release.
Details for Phases 1C and beyond for the vaccine at T.J. Regional Health’s hospitals in Glasgow and Columbia will be announced as more information becomes available.
T.J. Samson Community Hospital is not the only location in Glasgow for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is also being given at the Barren County Health Department, but there are no more appointments available for receiving the vaccine this month.
“All of the appointments are full for January for Barren County,” said Ashli McCarty, marketing communications coordinator. “We are recommending that people check after Feb. 1. We don’t have a specific date right now, but we will announce it as soon as we do. We know it will be after Feb. 1 before any are available.”
