The event looked much different amid the coronavirus pandemic, but more than 350 residents participated in this year’s South Central Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
With safety protocols in place because of the pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Bowling Green on Sept. 12, raising more than $54,500 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Normally, the event takes place on one day as everyone gathers and walks together. However, organizers said, the change brought some positive results.
“It was a great opportunity for people to walk wherever they wanted and where they were most comfortable,” Alzheimer’s Association Community Outreach Coordinator BriAnn Hill said. “It was a really neat opportunity for everyone. It made the walk personal for each individual.”
The goal for this year’s event was $55,000, and organizers believe that will be met in the last days of 2020 as the event continues until the end of the calendar year.
Participants are continuing to raise money, and donations are being accepted online at http://act.alz.org/bowlinggreen.
While overall donations have been down this year amid the pandemic, the fact that the community will meet the yearly goal is impressive, Hill said.
“There is so much stigma around this disease, and it’s events like these that help reduce that stigma,” Hill said.
“Team Kelly” was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $5,050.
Cruisin’ for a Cure in Bowling Green donated $10,000 to the South Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Cruisin’ for a Cure benefits the Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice of Southern Kentucky and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
South Central Walk Manager Kelly Sturgeon said in a statement that the check is a “huge blessing” that will help the organization continue its services in the region.
“Even though the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was different this year, our vision to end Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia has not changed,” Sturgeon said in a news release. “Our supporters have shown even during a pandemic, we must continue to raise awareness and funds to support families affected by the disease as well as fight for our first survivor!
“We are so grateful for the outpouring support we received for 2020 and can’t wait to continue this fight in 2021,” Sturgeon said.
The Alzheimer’s Association said more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Kentucky, there are more than 75,000 people living with the disease and 272,000 caregivers.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
