Bill Waltrip, whose record of public service includes four years as Bowling Green police chief and two terms as a Bowling Green city commissioner, is taking on a new challenge.
Waltrip, 65, started Aug. 1 in his role as one-stop operator for the South Central Workforce Development Board's new headquarters in Western Kentucky University's South Campus next to the Carroll Knicely Conference Center.
The workforce board headquarters in what was formerly the University College program are to eventually house not only the WDB staff but also a number of agencies and programs dealing with workforce issues.
Waltrip will work with Career Team, the Connecticut-based company hired last year to be the workforce board's service provider.
Workforce Board President and CEO Robert Boone said Waltrip is a good fit for Career Team's role of bringing together various workforce-related agencies underneath the WDB umbrella.
"Bill's role will be to build out all our processes here at the center and also work with partners who are outside the building," Boone said. "Workforce development is a big-picture type of activity that involves working in high schools, with military veterans and with people recovering from addictions. Bill will help bring all the partners together."
Waltrip, who was Bowling Green's police chief from 2002 through 2006, sees his new role as an extension of a career in public service that started in 1975 when he began work as a police officer in Memphis, Tenn.
"I see it fitting in very well because it's helping people," Waltrip said. "I'll be trying to help employers and those looking for work."
Waltrip cited his law enforcement experience, his work as a consultant with Leadership Strategies Group and his experience teaching law enforcement classes at WKU as good prerequisites for this new role.
"The good thing about this position is that I can maintain the relationships and contacts I have made with people over the years," he said.
Building relationships will be an important part of Waltrip's role as the workforce board executes Boone's vision of having such agencies as Job Corps, Office of Employment and Training, Adult Education and Vocational Rehabilitation under one roof at the South Campus location.
"I anticipate our partners are going to co-locate with us before January and help us build a true one-stop shop for all career services," Boone said in May when he announced the move from the Kentucky Career Center on Chestnut Street.
The workforce board's lease arrangement with WKU calls for payments on the 2,800 square feet to be occupied by the WDB staff to go toward renovations of nearly 20,000 additional square feet to prepare that space for those workforce partners.
For now, Waltrip will be working closely with Career Team workers and other partners at the Kentucky Career Centers in Bowling Green and Glasgow and at satellite locations in the 10 counties served by the WDB. Ultimately, he will help coordinate the logistics of moving various workforce partners to South Campus.
"That's one of my main tasks," he said. "This is a wonderful facility. Now we need to pull all these different organizations under one roof."
