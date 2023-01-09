Mihreta Heldic’s goals were simple when she and her young family fled war-torn Bosnia and Herzegovina and came to Bowling Green 23 years ago.
“I wanted a normal life, and it didn’t matter how much work it would take,” Heldic said recently as she reflected on a journey that has taken her from unimaginable violence on Europe’s western Balkan peninsula, to a type of business success that even she may not have imagined when she, her husband and two young children first set foot in America.
The latest in a growing list of entrepreneurial achievements for Heldic comes in the form of the newly minted Velvet Beauty House salon on Fields Drive just off Campbell Lane.
Like her earlier ventures in real estate sales and development, this one has a family connection.
“My father was a hair stylist and had several salons in Bosnia and also worked for Mercedes-Benz in Germany,” Heldic recalled. “I have wonderful memories of growing up and how those ladies made everyone feel beautiful.”
The salon, though, is a departure both from Heldic’s original career goal and the entrepreneurial path she has taken since arriving in America.
“I never thought my life would bring me in this direction,” said Heldic, who studied education in Bosnia. “I found myself in business, and I just love it.”
Heldic’s route to business success hasn’t always been smooth.
Just seven days after arriving in Bowling Green, she landed a job selling furniture and appliances at a Heilig-Myers store. Her husband Sejdo Heldic found a job at Fruit of the Loom, but the young couple still struggled initially.
“There was a time when I was working three jobs,” Mihreta Heldic said. “It was difficult, but we did not want to get any kind of government help or anything. I thought somebody else might need it more.”
A decision she made just a year after moving to Bowling Green proved pivotal for Heldic. She enrolled in the Ward Elliott Institute of Real Estate, eventually earning the real estate license that would fuel her success and lead to other business ventures.
“She was rather quiet to begin with,” Ward Elliott said of Heldic. “But she was a very serious student and very bright. She became sort of a leader in the class. Everybody respected her.”
These days, her colleagues in the real estate business respect her as well. Heldic, who speaks four languages, quickly became a high performer for Crye-Leike Realty in Bowling Green, leading her to branch out into other ventures.
“Mihreta is the American Dream, in my opinion,” said Kirk Tinsley, Crye-Leike’s managing broker. “She came here, worked hard, and achieved success.
“She amazes me with what she can do and how hard she goes. She has been a big part of Crye-Leike and helped us grow.”
But growing her sales volume has never been enough for Heldic, who has branched out into building custom and speculative houses with the help of her son Richie Heldic, an architect.
“I’ve tried to develop other avenues of the business,” said Mihreta Heldic. “We started Right Angle Studio, an architectural design company, and have built homes at different price ranges.”
The next natural evolution for Heldic was creation of the Right Rentals LLC company that has made her a landlord.
“I have property for rent – houses and commercial space,” she said. “I intend to purchase a few more down the road. I try to cover all the bases.”
That includes developing a business on your own commercial property, which is what Heldic did when she opened Velvet Beauty House and created jobs for four hair stylists in the commercial center she owns on Fields Drive.
“When she told me she was going to open a beauty shop, I told her it was not an easy business,” Tinsley said. “But once she sets her mind to something, you can’t tell her no.”
Heldic, though, has no trouble saying yes to business opportunities. Although she’s a grandmother now, Heldic isn’t slowing down. She has expanded her real estate opportunities by earning her broker’s license and her Tennessee real estate license.
“I’m trying to be a good example still for my kids and for the younger generation,” she said. “You can enjoy the American Dream if you plan smart and work hard.
“This is still my dream: to do better and provide more. I still have energy, and I’m still full of ideas.”